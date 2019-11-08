9/11 hero receives posthumous presidential medal for saving lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — President Donald Trump honored Rick Rescorla Thursday for saving thousands of lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Rescorla was working in the Twin Towers on September 11 when the first plane hit and helped thousands of people evacuate.

But he was unable to get out in time to save his own life.

“On Tuesday September 11, 2001, Rick got up early, put on his blue pinstripe suit and just before he left his home in New Jersey he kissed Susan and told her “I’ve never felt better in my life. I love you so,” said Trump.

It would be the last time Susan Rescorla saw her husband.

Rick was working as the head of security at Morgan Stanley, based in the South Tower of the World Trade Center, when the first plane hit.

Trump says Rick ran up the stairs of the South Tower to tell thousands of people to evacuate.

Rick never made it out of the tower but because of him, 2,700 people did.

Trump posthumously awarded Rick the Presidential Citizens Medal. Susan says she knows her husband is looking down, proud to be an American.

The Presidential Citizens Medal is the second-highest civilian award in the United States, second only to the Presidential Medal of Freedom.