70 degrees to start the weekend; Snow arrives for Monday morning rush

DENVER-- High pressure delivers sunshine and warmer temperatures today, Saturday and part of Sunday. The next chance of snow arrives late Sunday into Monday (Veterans Day).

There will be sunshine today with highs around 64 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The normal high right now is 56 degrees.

The mountains reach the 30s and 40s with sunshine.

Saturday is the warmest day in 3 weeks at 70 degrees with sunshine. There will be a breezy west/southwest downsloping wind.

Sunday is split with a warm high of 57 degrees, followed by a cold front in the evening. Temperatures will fall and snow arrives overnight into the Monday morning rush hour. It may start as light freezing drizzle. Fog is likely. Temperatures will be in the 30s.

1 inch of accumulation or less for the Front Range. Up to 2 inches in the foothills and in Douglas County. The ski areas on or near the Divide could see 1 inch of accumulation.

It will be sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 40s.

