3Tips to Personal Self-Esteem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just last month, Facebook announced their plans to hide the "likes" feature on the social platform in response to arguments that the metrics have a negative impact on people's self-esteem. There's no doubt social media can increase our insecurities, but we can adopt simple strategies in our daily life to fight negative self-image and improve self-esteem.

Marta Spirk with Marta Spirk Coaching shares with us three tips on how to still feel good all while scrolling through social media.

1- Get to know yourself, your personality, your strengths and weaknesses (instead of depending on others to point them out)

2- Celebrate yourself, develop gratitude and pride for who you are (instead of depending on others to do it for you)

3- Look into the future from a place of self-love (instead of wanting to change and improve from a place of self-hate)

If you would like hear more from Marta, she has a workshop coming up in December.

What: The Empowered Woman Workshop

When (day and time): Dec 10th, 2019 at 9:30am

Where: Mile High United Way - 711 Park Ave W, Denver, CO 80205

Cost: $35