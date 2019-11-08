3Tips to Personal Self-Esteem

Just last month, Facebook announced their plans to hide the "likes" feature on the social platform in response to arguments that the metrics have a negative impact on people's self-esteem. There's no doubt social media can increase our insecurities, but we can adopt simple strategies in our daily life to fight negative self-image and improve self-esteem.
Marta Spirk with Marta Spirk Coaching shares with us three tips on how to still feel good all while scrolling through social media.
1- Get to know yourself, your personality, your strengths and weaknesses (instead of depending on others to point them out)
2- Celebrate yourself, develop gratitude and pride for who you are (instead of depending on others to do it for you)
3- Look into the future from a place of self-love (instead of wanting to change and improve from a place of self-hate)
If you would like hear more from Marta, she has a workshop coming up in December.
What: The Empowered Woman Workshop
When (day and time): Dec 10th, 2019 at 9:30am
Where: Mile High United Way - 711 Park Ave W, Denver, CO 80205
Cost: $35