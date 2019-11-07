Warm, sunny weather Friday and Saturday before cold returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver area will enjoy several sunny, dry and warm days before the next shot of cold and snow.

Friday will be fantastic, filled with tons of sunshine and afternoon readings in the low- to mid-60s.

The warmest day will be Saturday with a forecast high in Denver of 70 degrees.

Sunday will start sunny, but clouds will increase out of the north as the next cold front heads our way.

Temperatures will cool about 20 degrees with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Any chance for drizzle or snow showers will hold off until after midnight.

We will wake up on Monday with a period of light snow or flurries. These will quickly end during the morning drive. Right now, the best chance for accumulation is a light 1/2" of snow. However, we will be watching this closely to see if we need to make adjustments in our snow forecast as more details emerge.

So, allow a few extra minutes for your Monday morning drive just in case there are a few slick spots.

The sun will return during the day, but it will be a cold Veterans Day with highs just above freezing.

The rest of next week looks quiet with mainly sunny skies, dry conditions and highs in the seasonal 50s.

