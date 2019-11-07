Steamboat Resort announces earliest opening in more than 50 year history

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo.– Steamboat Resort announced it will open the Christie Peak Express on November 15, marking the earliest opening in the more than 50 year history of the resort.

The resort opened for the first time in January of 1963. This is the earliest opening ever for Steamboat.

Winter Park Resort made its earliest opening in history last week.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area was the first in North America to open, on Oct. 11, beating Keystone Resort, which opened on Oct. 12. It was Keystone’s earliest opening in 20 years.