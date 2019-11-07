Please enable Javascript to watch this video

November is National Adoption Month and this month the Colorado Department of Human Services will recognize five dedicated Colorado families to mark National Adoption Month (November) at an event at the Governor’s Mansion.

The families being honored at the event come from Arvada, Englewood, Denver, Mead and Florence, and have collectively adopted 17 children through foster or kinship care. I could also arrange for you to interview one of these families at their home this week or next for a profile piece on the family’s adoption story and the recognition from the State.

There are currently 433 Colorado children and teens in foster care who are awaiting adoption. By sharing their stories, adoptive families inspire others to consider becoming foster or adoptive parents and providing a safe home for children who need one.

Thus far in 2019, 646 Colorado children and teens in foster care have been adopted. Most kids who are adopted from the foster care system are adopted by their foster parents.

Kids are resilient. Even when they’ve experienced toxic stress, like child abuse or neglect, they can overcome and reach their full potential with help from the community. Colorado prospers when our children thrive because they are our future workers, leaders and community members.