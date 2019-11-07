× Loveland pays $50K, drops charges against woman who was issued summons for playing Frisbee topless

LOVELAND, Colo. — The city of Loveland agreed to pay a woman $50,000 and drop all charges against her after she was accused of indecent exposure for playing Frisbee topless in her front yard.

Attorney David Lane says his client, 20-year-old Efrosini “Effie” Krokos, received a ticket after playing Frisbee in her yard with her husband on Sept. 26, 2019. Her breasts were exposed.

Lane says in February 2019, the Tenth Circuit of Appeals decided a case called “Free the Nipple vs. City of Fort Collins.” According to Lane, the court found it is legal for women to appear topless in any place it would be legal for a man to appear topless.

“Ms. Krokos read about this case in the media and when she saw her husband had removed his shirt, she did the same. Scandalized neighbors called the police and an officer came out and issued her a summons,” Lane said in a press release.

The officer reportedly told Krokos that the Fort Collins case was a rumor and it does not apply to Loveland.

“If convicted Ms. Krokos may have had to register as a sex offender and she was under a great deal of stress as a result,” Lane said.

The $50,000 settlement is the first damage claim paid to a woman wrongfully charged for being topless in the U.S., according to Lane.

In a statement, the city of Loveland said it reached the settlement with Krokos after consulting with its insurance provider.

Additionally, the city said its officer followed proper protocols in accordance with local law.

“The woman was cited for exposing her breasts in violation of a City ordinance that prohibits such exposure ‘in or near any public place or in any place open to public view,'” the city’s statement read.

Loveland says it has suspended enforcement of the law and will recommend that City Council review it.

“The Loveland Police Department has provided and will continue to provide training to officers regarding changes in the law. The Police Department enforces laws as written and receives weekly legal updates as the laws continuously change,” the city said in the statement.

According to Loveland, Lane proposed the settlement to the city as a way to prevent a federal lawsuit claiming the incident violated Krokos’ constitutional rights.