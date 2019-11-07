× Large water main break floods roads in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo.– A large water main break flooded the road near East Floyd Avenue and South University Boulevard early Thursday morning.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department said the break happened around 4:15 a.m.

The fire department shut off water in the area and said it could take several hours before it’s completely off.

The green lines on this map indicate alternate routes to avoid the water main break.

The sheriff’s department did not say how long it will take to fix the break.