KOSI 101.1 to begin playing 24/7 Christmas music Friday

DENVER — KOSI 101.1 will begin playing 24/7 Christmas music Friday afternoon.

The station announced Thursday that the nonstop holiday tunes will begin playing at 4:45 p.m. Friday.

2019 marks KOSI’s 18th year playing Christmas music.

“We’ve had listeners asking us to change to Christmas music since Halloween,” said Jim Lawson, KOSI 101.1 program director.

The Christmas music will continue through Christmas Day.

As usual, KOSI plans to play a mix of classic and modern holiday songs.

Last year, KOSI caused a controversy by not playing “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” The station resumed playing the song after it held a vote on its website, with the vast majority of people voting in favor of keeping the song on the air.