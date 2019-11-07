× Homeowner shoots, kills alleged intruder in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — An alleged home intruder was shot and killed in Wheat Ridge late Wednesday night.

According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, the shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. near West 45th Avenue and Parfet Street.

Police say a man entered a home and startled the homeowner. The man refused to leave and was shot by the homeowner.

WRPD did not mention the shooting until it was contacted by FOX31 Thursday evening following a news tip.

The name of the victim and homeowner were not released.

No one involved in the incident is planning to press charges, according to police.

WRPD has not yet provided further details about the shooting.