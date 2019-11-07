Highway 285 partially closed in Jefferson County after car crashes into ravine

Posted 5:28 pm, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 05:36PM, November 7, 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A portion of Highway 285 was closed in Jefferson County Thursday evening after a car went off the road and down a steep hillside into a ravine.

Video from SkyFOX shows one of the two northbound (Denver-bound) lanes of the highway closed near mile marker 247.

The closure has caused major delays in the area.

FOX31 and Channel 2 are working to learn whether anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

