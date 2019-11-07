× Greeley police warn of people offering children rides to and from school

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department is investigating four separate cases of people allegedly offering rides to children.

GPD said Thursday that all four incidents occurred within the last week.

Male and female individuals are approaching children either walking to school or at a bus stop and offering the children rides, according to police.

Police are asking parents to speak with their children about the incidents. GPD says parents should ask their children if they have been approached while going to or from school.

“Keep an eye out for this type of suspicious behavior. If you see something that is concerning call 9-1-1 immediately,” GPD said in a statement.

Anyone with information should contact GPD Det. Finch at: 970-350-9682 or the GPD front desk: 970-350-9605.