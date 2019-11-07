Greeley Fall Home Expo – Saturday and Sunday – Nov. 8th & 9th

Posted 3:42 pm, November 7, 2019
The Greeley Fall Home Expo is happening this Saturday and Sunday at the Island Grove Event Center. Admission and Parking are FREE!  Here to share more details are Nationwide Expos Representative Jalen Carter, and Erika Girard from Stonescape Steel Roofing at 303-823-2365.

