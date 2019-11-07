× Grand Junction man arrested, faces 7 child sex assault charges

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A Grand Junction man has been arrested and charged with seven counts of sexual assault on a child.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that 60-year-old Gregory Trout turned himself in Wednesday after investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest.

In addition to the seven sexual assault charges, Trout is also charged with one count of indecent exposure.

“The charges are stemming from alleged incidents with three separate child victims that allegedly occurred between 1988 -2019. Additional victims were identified and interviewed by investigators, however the alleged crimes were beyond the statute of limitations,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Trout was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility without bond.