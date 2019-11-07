× Fog burns-off this morning revealing sunshine

Fog and freezing drizzle end this morning. Then skies will gradually clear and sunshine takes over by Lunch.

This morning: Allow an extra 5 minutes to scrape your car windshield if you parked outside.

Front Range highs reach 50 this afternoon.

The Mountains stay sunny today with highs 20s, 30s, and 40s.

Friday looks sunny and dry state-wide. Warmer highs in the 60s in Denver.

Saturday is the warmest day of the next 7 days. Highs approach 70 degrees across I-25.

The next cold front and snow chance arrives on Monday. Snow accumulation is possible in Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, the Foothills and Mountains. Highs drop into the 30s (maybe even colder).

