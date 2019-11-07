Florida man dies after fight near Breckenridge Ski Resort

Posted 7:31 am, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 07:34AM, November 7, 2019

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo.– Police say a 29-year-old man from Florida died after an altercation on Wednesday night.

Police were called to a home in the 1000 Block of Grandview Drive around 9:49 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his leg. They also found a man from Florida unresponsive with serious injuries that did not appear to be from a gunshot.

Both men were taken to Summit Medical Center to be treated. The 29-year-old was later transferred to Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Lakewood where police say he died from his injuries.

An investigation into what caused the fight is underway.

