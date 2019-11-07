Denver PD looking for men accused of causing $100,000 in damage to downtown building

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two men who allegedly caused more than $100,000 in damage to a building downtown.

According to DPD, the incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 near 17th and Curtis streets.

DPD did not say which building was damaged or how it was damaged.

Police described the suspects as two white men in their 30s. Both have black hair and we wearing dark clothes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.

