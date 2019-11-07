× Aurora police release body cam footage from shooting of man in home

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department released body camera footage from the shooting of a man who was inside his home.

The video was published on YouTube Thursday evening.

It shows the footage from two officers’ body cameras.

The incident occurred late at night on Oct.10, when an officer shot Andrew Huff — who was in his home near Bahama Street and Andes Circle — and hit him in the buttocks, resulting in a severed rectum.

An affidavit states police were investigating Huff for allegedly beating a man, putting a handgun with an extended magazine to his temple and threatening to kill him.

The video shows the officers approaching Huff’s home. One of the officers knocks on the door. Meanwhile, another officer waits in the front yard. The body camera footage appears to show Huff inside the home with a weapon.

Huff told FOX31 he didn’t know the people who were outside his home that night were police. He said the officers did not announce themselves as Aurora police, which the video confirms.

“All I saw was someone dressed in all black,” Huff said in October. “I couldn’t tell who they were. They looked like a bunch of thugs to me.”

However, in the video released Thursday, APD Deputy Chief Paul O’Keefe says a witness told investigators that Huff said, “There’s cops in our yard” before the shooting.

Late last month, O’Keefe said, “We are able to say with a pretty high degree of certainty that Mr. Huff knew it was the police who were at the residence at the time that he went and got that long gun.”

Watch the body camera footage below. Viewer discretion is advised.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.