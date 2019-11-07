Aurora homeowner says Comcast has not removed cable on fence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- An Aurora homeowner says Comcast has refused to remove cables that have been on his fence since August.

Steve Sober says the cable was supposed to be temporary.

He has had trouble getting a crew to address the problem.

“They don’t have a number for you to contact the people. There’s a different group of people to buy the main cable," Sober said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to Comcast. They provided us with a statement.

"If someone in Colorado has a Comcast wire that is down on their property, they should report it to Comcast directly at 1-800-xfinity or visit https://www.xfinity.com/support/contact-us to engage with a digital care team member directly. We will make sure to complete the job to the customer’s satisfaction.”

The Comcast statement goes on to say, “each situation is different, and the wires may belong to organizations other than Comcast. We understand this can be inconvenient for property owners, and we are continuously working to improve how we can best address these issues.”

Sober tells the Problem Solvers he heard from a representative after we spoke with them. They are currently working to address the cable issue.