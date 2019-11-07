× ATF executing multiple search warrants across Denver

DENVER– The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is executing multiple search warrants across Denver.

The ATF responded to the 3200 Block of Navajo Street around 4 a.m. Thursday morning to execute one of the searches.

Neighbors say they woke up to bright lights and a series of “booming noises”.

The exact cause of the searches has not been revealed by the ATF.

A public information officer with the ATF says the investigation is in the very early stages.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.