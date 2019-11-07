Armored truck driver robbed at gunpoint says she was fired shortly after incident

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The armored vehicle driver who was robbed at gunpoint late last month says she was fired shortly after the incident.

Video appears to show three males approaching Sabrina Gimeno and a Brinks armored vehicle outside a Bank of Colorado in the Denver Tech Center area of Greenwood Village.

The FBI Denver field office said the incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

The robbers were wearing black or blue hoodies, masks and sunglasses. The FBI says the were armed with two semi-automatic handguns and one “AK-47 variant.”

On Thursday, Gimeno spoke exclusively with FOX31 about the robbery.

“I was on my knees. I thought they were going to execute me. All I thought about was my kids, my family and not coming home,” she said.

Gimeno says she was fired Monday due to a technicality.

“I didn’t think my job would do this to me. I feel betrayed,” she said.

Gimeno says she is now seeing a counselor and has been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.

“If I didn’t do what I did — just put my hands up right away — I wouldn’t be here,” she said.

Authorities did not say how much money was stolen.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

