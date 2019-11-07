Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery

Customers are hungry for options to help them with weekly meal planning and those moments when they need groceries in a pinch.  In the last few months, Amazon has continued expanding grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market to more cities and now they have more exciting news to share!

