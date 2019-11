Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Matt Parry moved his entire family from Australia to Boulder, Colorado to go after his dream and compete against one of the biggest, most popular potato chip companies in the world - Pringles.

Parry created The Good Crisp Company which is made with non-gmo and any hard to read ingredients in Pringles including gluten and preservatives. The focus of the company has always been on developing great tasting snacks that everyone will enjoy.