North Carolina teacher accused of sex with student found dead along with husband

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina high school teacher, accused of having sex with a student, is dead along with her husband following a SWAT incident at their home on Wednesday, authorities told FOX46.

Detectives tell WSOC that Emma Ogle’s husband, 59-year-old Michael Ogle, did not show up for work Wednesday morning and a relative went to the home to check on him. That family member told police she saw Emma Ogle inside the house holding a gun.

As officers got to the scene, her husband, Michael Ogle, was deceased inside the home from a gunshot wound.

Police tell FOX 46 Emma Ogle died from a gunshot wound inside the home shortly after.

Details surrounding the situation inside the home are unclear and are still being investigated, Huntersville Police said.

Emma Ogle, 63, was arrested last Thursday and was facing several charges after being accused of sexual misconduct with a teenage student, police say, WSOC reported.

Ogle was suspended from Garinger High School with pay while school officials waited for the outcome of the investigation.

She allegedly started a relationship in the spring with a 17-year-old student and over the summer, the relationship became sexual.

Ogle was charged with having sex with a student, crimes against nature with a student and felony indecent liberties with a student.

Ogle had bonded out of jail.