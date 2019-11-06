Sunshine early Wednesday before cold front brings light wintry mix to the Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- It's a split forecast Wednesday for the Front Range. It will start sunny, then a cold front hits around noon. It will be followed by fog and a light wintry mix after 6 p.m.

Highs in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins occur around noon at 49 degrees, then start falling into the 30s by the evening rush hour.

A very light icy glaze is possible across the I-25 corridor tonight. Throw a scraper and jacket in your car today.

The mountains are unaffected by this weather change other than an increase in clouds this afternoon. The cold front will sit low across the Front Range. Mountain highs will be in the 20s, 30s and 40s.

The fog may linger into the Thursday morning rush, then it will turn drier. Highs on Thursday will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

It will be significantly warmer on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures in the 60s. It's the warm before the storm.

Another cold front hits late Sunday into Monday. There will be a 20% chance of snow. It will be colder, with highs in the 30s and 40s.

