Summit County voters pass nicotine, tobacco sales tax

FRISCO, Colo. — Summit County residents have voted to pass a new sales tax to combat the use of nicotine and tobacco products.

The Summit Daily reported Tuesday that voters in the north-central Colorado county passed the ballot measure increasing the sales tax on cigarettes to $4 a pack along with a 40% tax increase for products including e-cigarettes and other vaping devices. Officials say the tax includes a 10% annual increase for four years through 2024.

The tax is expected to go into effect Jan. 1 with the first 10% increase in January 2021.

Some studies show a cost increase is the most effective way to reduce use of these products. Multiple other counties including Pitkin, Eagle, Glenwood Springs and New Castle voted on similar measures.