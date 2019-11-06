Summit County voters pass nicotine, tobacco sales tax

Posted 11:51 am, November 6, 2019, by

FRISCO, Colo. — Summit County residents have voted to pass a new sales tax to combat the use of nicotine and tobacco products.

The Summit Daily reported Tuesday that voters in the north-central Colorado county passed the ballot measure increasing the sales tax on cigarettes to $4 a pack along with a 40% tax increase for products including e-cigarettes and other vaping devices. Officials say the tax includes a 10% annual increase for four years through 2024.

The tax is expected to go into effect Jan. 1 with the first 10% increase in January 2021.

Some studies show a cost increase is the most effective way to reduce use of these products. Multiple other counties including Pitkin, Eagle, Glenwood Springs and New Castle voted on similar measures.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.