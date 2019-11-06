Step inside a cell phone with this new art installation

DENVER — Recent studies show the average American will spend about 3 hours a day on their cell phones. If that’s not enough time on your phone, you can now step inside it! It’s all thanks to a new art installation popping up in Denver.

It’s called ‘#Phonetopia’ and it was created by the phone company: Visible.

The interactive and immersive art installation is located in Denver’s River North Arts District (RiNo) at 27th Avenue and Blake Street.

It features all the inner-workings of a cell phone, but in a fun and playful way.

“Each individual room in this space is intended to convey different aspects of our phone and how we interact with it,” explained Adam Vicarel, a social media influencer who works with Visible.

The installation is FREE to attend and runs November 7th-24th.

To learn more about specific times, click here.

