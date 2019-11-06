× Sex Offender sentenced to 25 years for trying to abduct girl off Aurora street

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A registered sex offender who was arrested for trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl will spend the next 25 years in prison.

Tyler Christensen, 33, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement that meant his 11-year-old victim would not have to testify, according to the Arapahoe County District Court.

Police say the young girl rode the bus home from Prairie Middle School in Aurora on October 11, 2018. She got off the bus and was walking home on the sidewalk when Christensen approached. He grabbed her and covered her mouth as she tried to scream. She bit his finger. He let her go, and she ran home. Christensen ran off in the other direction, according to police.

Aurora police found Christensen after an intense hunt and investigation in October of 2018.