Inside the Historic Ice House of lower downtown Denver come the flavors and fun of Brazil bursting from Rodizio Grill. Latin-inspired servers dressed in traditional Gaucho garb offer rotating rounds of rotisserie-grilled meats—thus the name "rodizio"—served tableside. This, along with unlimited Brazilian sides, gourmet salads, fruits and vegetables, house-made desserts and signature cocktails, Brazilian wine & beer, brings you an authentic Brazilian dining experience. Rodizio Grill offers complimentary parking validation and weekend valet. Rodizio Grill is offering a full Rodizio Dinner for only $30. Just go to Rodizio.com/denveroffer to purchase and download your coupon.