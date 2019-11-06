Rodizio Grill – Fall Dinner Special – $30

Inside the Historic Ice House of lower downtown Denver come the flavors and fun of Brazil bursting from Rodizio Grill. Latin-inspired servers dressed in traditional Gaucho garb offer rotating rounds of rotisserie-grilled meats—thus the name "rodizio"—served tableside. This, along with unlimited Brazilian sides, gourmet salads, fruits and vegetables, house-made desserts and signature cocktails, Brazilian wine & beer, brings you an authentic Brazilian dining experience. Rodizio Grill offers complimentary parking validation and weekend valet.  Rodizio Grill is offering a full Rodizio Dinner for only $30.  Just go to Rodizio.com/denveroffer to purchase and download your coupon.

