Inside the Historic Ice House of lower downtown Denver come the flavors and fun of Brazil bursting from Rodizio Grill. Latin-inspired servers dressed in traditional Gaucho garb offer rotating rounds of rotisserie-grilled meats—thus the name "rodizio"—served tableside. This, along with unlimited Brazilian sides, gourmet salads, fruits and vegetables, house-made desserts and signature cocktails, Brazilian wine & beer, brings you an authentic Brazilian dining experience. Rodizio Grill offers complimentary parking validation and weekend valet. Rodizio Grill is offering a full Rodizio Dinner for only $30. Just go to Rodizio.com/denveroffer to purchase and download your coupon.AlertMe
Rodizio Grill – Fall Dinner Special – $30
-
Fine Dinning at the Great American Beer Festival
-
It’s National Cheeseburger Day. So where’s the best burger in Colorado? Here’s a list of 31 options
-
Chile Season Hits Colorado
-
Cleanup begins after mudslide damages Idaho Springs bar and grill
-
Brazil will reject $20 million of Amazon fire aid from G7
-
-
Respiratory ailments hit in Amazon as Brazil spurns G-7 aid
-
5280 Magazine Top 25 Restaurants
-
Arapahoe Basin beats out Keystone as first ski resort open for the season
-
First Bite: Boulder County Restaurant Week Turns Up the Heat
-
Choice Market
-
-
Global worry over Amazon fires escalates; Bolsonaro defiant
-
National Cheeseburger Day at Ted’s Montana Grill
-
Brazilian inmate who dressed as his daughter in failed escape found dead in cell