Police: Man assaults driver, steals UPS truck in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a UPS truck and assaulted the driver on Wednesday morning, the Boulder Police Department said.

About 11 a.m., police were notified of the incident. Officers soon saw the stolen truck going southbound on 28th Street.

Officers initiated a traffic stop near 28th and Pearl streets where the suspect, 34-year-old William Shamblin, was arrested.

Police said Shamblin was booked into the Boulder County Jail is being held on charges of third-degree assault, felony theft and aggravated motor vehicle theft. The truck was returned to the driver, who declined medical treatment, police said.