Photo Gallery: Former Bill Coors home in Golden for sale for $4 million

GOLDEN–The Golden estate of the late Bill Coors is up for sale.

The grandson of Coors founder Adolph Coors, who worked for the brewer for more than 65 years, lived in the home at 21509 Cabrini Blvd. prior to his death on Oct. 13, 2018, at 102.

Listing agent Holly Coors with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty said Bill Coors admired the midcentury modern home and named the 101-acre property Eagle Mountain.

This easement, which protects the property from being subdivided or developed, will be complete by year-end, she said, leaving 20 acres of the property for the new owner.

Stats: The four-bedroom, six-bathroom house was built in 1985 and is 8,590 square feet. It sits on 101 acres of land.

Also on the property is a tennis court and detached tennis house, which has a kitchenette, bedroom and bathroom.

Read more at BusinessDen.com