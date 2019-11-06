Patchy freezing drizzle Wednesday night followed by dry, mild Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A cold front moved through the Front Range midday Wednesday, dropping temperatures quickly from the 60s into the 30s.

Temperatures dropped to about or below freezing in most spots with high humidity and low cloud cover.

These factors will contribute to fog and freezing drizzle forming through the Wednesday evening.

A winter weather advisory was issued for the Front Range, metro areas and Plains from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for freezing drizzle and fog.

The areas of biggest impact will be bridges, overpasses and sidewalks. Elevated surfaces cool quicker and are more susceptible to an icy coating from freezing drizzle.

The northern Front Range and eastern Plains will likely see the biggest impacts from this system. Isolated light snow showers are also possible in some spots. Accumulation, if any at all, will be less than 1 inch.

Precipitation will come to an end by Thursday morning and as the sun comes up, any ice on roads will quickly melt. The rest of Thursday will be mild and dry with clearing skies.

Friday and Saturday will be warm, sunny and dry.

Another cold front moves in Sunday that could be similar to Wednesday's storm.

It will likely bring cloudy skies and a chance for drizzle or light snowfall. Impacts look to be pretty small at this time, but some icy road conditions could develop Sunday night.

