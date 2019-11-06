Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Neighborhood Toy Store Day is Saturday, November 9th. This is a day for independent toy stores all over the country will kick off the holiday season by hosting Neighborhood Toy Store Day to celebrate their community, the value of shopping local and the joy of play.

Hundreds of toy stores celebrate with family-friendly activities, in-store special and more. Come out and see the coolest toys this holiday season in-person and find a curated selection of gifts for the kids and kids at heart you love.