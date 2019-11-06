× Mistress says she aborted Patrick Frazee’s child while she was still married to someone else

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Krystal Lee Kenney, the mistress of Patrick Frazee, testified in a Teller County Court on Wednesday.

Patrick Frazee is on trial for murder in the death of Kelsey Berreth. Her body has never been found.

During Kenney’s testimony, she broke down in tears several times while explaining how Frazee treated her. She also shared that she aborted Frazee’s child while she was still married to someone else.

Investigators have testified that Kenney told them she and Frazee were in a relationship and that Frazee had accused Berreth of abusing their daughter — an allegation that authorities have said is not supported by evidence.

Kenney also told police Frazee repeatedly asked her to kill Berreth but that he later admitted to beating Berreth to death with a baseball bat.

She said Frazee demanded she clean up blood at Berreth’s home and watched as Frazee burned Berreth’s body, according to investigators.

Kenney pleaded guilty to evidence tampering for moving Berreth’s cellphone after she disappeared.

She is required to testify against Frazee under a plea deal and faces up to three years in prison when she is sentenced after the trial.

During the trial on Wednesday, a judge said an additional 80 witnesses are expected to testify.