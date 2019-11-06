MANtenance at UCHealth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In its fourth year, MANtenance is UCHealth’s initiative to make men more aware of both maintaining their health and preventative measures they can take to work toward a better self. As a play on the word “maintenance,” MANtenance is about men proactively making their bodies and minds a priority.

With family, friends, and loved one’s as supporters and drivers of health, men are more likely to make their health a daily priority. As such, UCHealth will be hosting a variety of events for men and their partners, friends, and family to raise awareness of men’s health issues. As a new dad himself, Justin knows the importance of maintaining health to be there for the family and will participate in MANtenance’s Daddy Training Camp where soon-to-be new dads will take a crash-course in all things parenting.

What: Daddy Training Camp

When (day and time): 5:30pm - 7:30pm, Monday, Nov. 11

Where: Top Golf Centennial

Cost: Free. Just sign-up on UCHealth’s Facebook page.