MANtenance at UCHealth

In its fourth year, MANtenance is UCHealth’s initiative to make men more aware of both maintaining their health and preventative measures they can take to work toward a better self. As a play on the word “maintenance,” MANtenance is about men proactively making their bodies and minds a priority.
With family, friends, and loved one’s as supporters and drivers of health, men are more likely to make their health a daily priority. As such, UCHealth will be hosting a variety of events for men and their partners, friends, and family to raise awareness of men’s health issues. As a new dad himself, Justin knows the importance of maintaining health to be there for the family and will participate in MANtenance’s Daddy Training Camp where soon-to-be new dads will take a crash-course in all things parenting.
What: Daddy Training Camp
When (day and time): 5:30pm - 7:30pm, Monday, Nov. 11
Where: Top Golf Centennial
Cost: Free. Just sign-up on UCHealth’s Facebook page.