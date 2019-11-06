Man arrested for filming juvenile in bathroom of Westminster church

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man has been charged after allegedly filming a juvenile in the bathroom of a Westminster church, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Aaron Robbins 35, is charged with sexual exploitation of a child and invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.

On Oct. 27 during a service at Tri-City Baptist Church at 6953 W. 92nd Lane, the sheriff’s office said Robbins followed a juvenile into a bathroom and entered a neighboring stall.

Robbins reportedly held a phone under the wall of the stall while the juvenile used the toilet.

Sheriff’s investigators believe Robbins has done something similar on other occasions at the church and at department-type stores.

Anyone with information or other unreported cases involving Robbins is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-271-5612.

