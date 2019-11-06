Major changes expected at Denver Public Schools with new union-backed board

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- For the first time in years, the Denver Classroom Teachers Association has control of the Denver Public Schools board.

Tay Anderson, Scott Baldermann and Brad Laurvick won their races to give the union control.

Anderson's story is particularly unique; he is only 21 years old and was a DPS student two years ago.

"This was a clear victory of letting Denver students know that we do care about them," Anderson said.

Anderson ran on a bold campaign agenda of ending new charter schools, reducing the number of school resource officers and reopening Montbello High School.

When asked if this is the end of charter schools, Anderson said "For me, for now, yes."

When asked if he supports Superintendent Susana Cordova, Anderson said: "We shall see what the future holds."

Not all of the other elected union-backed school board members share Anderson's vision. But union president Tiffany Choi said the board members-elect share a similar vision.

"The community cares about what is happening now in DPS and through volunteering and canvassing, they were able to change the political tide," Choi said.

At a news conference, Wednesday, Cordova said she was not worried about her job.

"I'm looking forward to working with the new school board," she said.

Cordova was asked if the results were a referendum on some of the policies of DPS in recent years.

"I certainly think it's a sign that people are deeply invested that our schools work with our community," she said.

The new school board will meet for the first time next month.