VENTURA, Calif. — A great horned owl named “Ram” is expected to make a full recovery after being rescued from a wildfire in Southern California.

It was found by firefighters in a pile of ashes from the Maria Fire on Sunday.

Animal rescue! The @VCFD handcrew helped save this injured Great Horned Owl from the #MariaFire. The owl was taken to Wildlife and Environmental Conservation Inc. and is already on the mend. Check back to see our video with an update. pic.twitter.com/E9lkKA50EP — Ventura County Fire (@VCFD) November 3, 2019

Wildlife officials say the bird was disoriented and suffered from smoke inhalation.

But after just a few days and with tons of care, the owl is doing much better.

“Ram” is named after the Los Angeles Rams and is expected to be released back into the wild eventually.