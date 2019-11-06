Former Congressman Mike Coffman likely next mayor of Aurora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- While the race is not yet official, former Congressman Mike Coffman is looking more like the next mayor of Aurora, Colorado's third-largest city.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Coffman was holding onto a 3,000-vote lead over Omar Montgomery, a Democratic-backed candidate. Montgomery has not yet conceded.

Coffman discussed his vision for the role of mayor should the results hold.

"I see my role as guiding the policy of the city in terms of its direction," he said. "I obviously think it should go in a different direction.

"The focus needs to be shifting away from residential much more commercial in terms of creating primary jobs."