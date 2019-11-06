Driver injured after vehicle goes into Littleton building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- The driver of a vehicle was injured after plowing into a business in downtown Littleton on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters believe the driver of a red Cadillac might have suffered a medical episode before driving into CoCo Home at 5738 S. Rapp St., near Littleton Boulevard and Santa Fe Drive, about 1:20 p.m.

Officials say the driver was going east and did not curve with the road before crashing into the store where five people were inside, missing them by a few feet.

The vehicle's tires were spinning after the crash and the building filled with smoke.

Several firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the scene and took the driver to a hospital. There were no other injuries.

"I absolutely through for sure somebody had passed away," witness Dawn Ellis said. "It's just an act of God that everyone is OK."

It took crews about three hours to get the vehicle out of the building and to stabilize the heavily damaged building.