Doctor Sleep – Director Inspired by The Stanley Hotel

There's a creepy new movie hitting theaters Friday, Nov. 8th, called "Doctor Sleep"! It's the sequel to Stephen King's "The Shining" that follows Danny Torrance as an adult who is still haunted by the events from the Overlook Hotel. Our producer, Colleen Allison, sat down with Director Mike Flanagan, who happens to have spent lots of time at The Stanley Hotel.