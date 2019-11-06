× ‘Beer spa’ planned at edge of Five Points; features beer tub and taproom

DENVER– There soon will be a new way to soak up Denver’s beer scene — literally.

The region’s first “beer spa” is targeting a March opening at the edge of Five Points, offering patrons both a self-serve beer wall and a list of beer-infused spa services.

Though the concept is popular across Europe, French and co-owner Damien Zouaoui said their business, dubbed The Beer Spa, will be only the third to pop up in the U.S.

The Beer Spa has leased 3,100 square feet at 3004 Downing St., in the mixed-use development 30 Block. French said half the space will be for spa services, while the other half will be a taproom.

Purchase of a spa service includes a $10 voucher for the attached taproom, which will feature six taps from a different local brewery each month, French said. The taproom also will offer wine and kombucha.

Spa patrons can book one hour in a room, which includes the beer tub, the infrared sauna and a shower, for $99. Use of the massage chair can be added on for $20 for 15 minutes and $30 for 30 minutes.

