× 6-year-old boy killed after being hit by SUV in Fort Collins identified

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A boy who was hit by an SUV in front of an elementary school in Fort Collins and later died has been identified.

Six-year-old Vale Wolkow died hours after being hit outside of Lopez Elementary School where he attended kindergarten.

The Fort Collins Police Department said a 23-year-old man was driving a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe southeast on Wabash Street and stopped at a four-way stop at Benthaven Street.

Police say the man then drove forward and hit the child, who was in the crosswalk at the opposite side of the intersection.

Wolkow was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but later was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, crossing guards were out helping children cross the street. A memorial made up of cards, balloons and stuffed animals also was growing.

The boy’s best friend said Wolkow loved ice cream cones and was funny and kind.

“The first one there was our school resource officer who knows these kids and so that weighs heavy on the hear,” Fort Collins police Chief Jeff Swoboda said.

Grief counselors were at the school to help students and staff process the loss of the boy.

Police said they do not suspect speed, alcohol or distracted driving. No charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.