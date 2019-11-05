× Winners and losers of Colorado’s 2019 election

DENVER — Colorado voters went to the polls Tuesday in an off-year election. It produced several winners and losers.

LOSER #1

Prop CC supporters

Efforts to make changes to TABOR in Colorado went down in flames Tuesday. Proposition CC would have allowed the state to keep refunds as opposed to returning them to voters. Money would have been used to improve education and transportation. Currently, under TABOR, the state government can only grow so much in a given year. If it collects too much money, it must be returned to voters. The measure failed, with 56% voting against it and 44% for it.

LOSER #2

Brighton Mayor Ken Kreutzer

Kreutzer has been recalled from office, according to the latest returns — losing by a wide margin. The mayor faced controversy over his firing of the last city manager as well as the water bill controversy in the city. The recall measure passed 70%-30%.

LOSER #3

Arapahoe County and Jefferson County leaders

Both local governments wanted more money for projects. They got nothing. In Jefferson County, leaders wanted to keep property tax refunds to better fund the county. Arapahoe County wanted to increase property taxes for a new jail. Both measures are projected to fail.

WINNER #1

Mike Coffman

The former Aurora congressman was soundly defeated in his reelection effort in 2018 by Rep. Jason Crow. Coffman now appears to be heading to the Aurora’s Mayor’s Office. The 10 p.m. results show Coffman defeating the Democratic-backed candidate Omar Montgomery 38%-31%.

WINNER #2

Denver Teachers Union

All three union-backed candidates seeking to “flip” the Denver School Board are winning. Tay Anderson, Brad Laurvick and Scott Balderman all posted wide margins Tuesday night. The three candidates promised major change if elected, especially when it comes to charter schools.

UNCLEAR LOSER OR WINNER

Sports betting fans. Proposition DD remains far too close to call as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.