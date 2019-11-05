What’s new at Massage Envy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With all the stress and chaos that always comes with this time of the year take some time to do something for yourself. The timing is perfect because Massage Envy is reintroducing themselves to the Denver area. They now offer stretch sessions, facial services, a skin scan analysis and new product lines. Schedule your 60 or 90 minute appointment by texting "cob" to 45384 and receive a free 30 minute Rapid Tension Relief or Total Body Stretch session. That's over a $30 value, be one of the first 10 to text in. Once again text "cob" to 45384.