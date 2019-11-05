Temperatures cool Wednesday ahead of big warm-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There was a brown cloud of haze over Denver on Tuesday,

That is an indication of poor air quality and pollutants that have settled near the surface.

Denver is under the unhealthy for sensitive groups category on the air quality index, meaning it could irritate people with respiratory problems.

Other than the haze, it will be a nice evening on the Front Range with cool temperatures and dry conditions.

Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s and low 50s on Wednesday thanks to a cold front moving through the area.

Most of the day will be sunny until low clouds build in Wednesday evening.

Low clouds and fog will develop Wednesday evening, bringing the chance for freezing drizzle and/or light snowfall to northeast Colorado.

Not all areas will see precipitation, but places that do see freezing drizzle could see slick road conditions develop.

The drizzle and light snow will come to an end early Thursday morning.

Thursday will stay cool in the 40s before a big warm-up to the 60s on Friday and Saturday.

A weak storm system moves in on Sunday and Monday that could bring flurries to the Front Range. As of right now, accumulation chances look fairly low, but it will cool temperatures into the 40s.

