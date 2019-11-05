Rock tossed off pedestrian bridge, onto vehicle in north Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A rock was recently thrown off a pedestrian bridge and onto a vehicle in north Denver.

Christie Cline says she was driving down West 38th Avenue near Kalamath Street when a rock fell from the sky and onto the door of her SUV.

"My son freaked out and was like, 'What's happening?' My first reaction was, 'Are you kidding me?' I can't afford to get this paid," Cline said.

Cline immediately pulled into a nearby parking lot.

"I had some choice words," she said.

Cline snapped photos of the debris still lying in the roadway, but the culprits were already gone. The rock appeared to have been tossed off of a pedestrian bridge.

"I'm a single parent, paycheck to paycheck. It's my only vehicle and the last thing I needed was damage to my vehicle," she said.

The door to Cline's SUV is now cracked and dented and it no longer opens. She's upset about the damage, but tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers what worries her more is that what happened to her could happen again.

"You sit there and think, my son in the front seat of the car was 14 years old. What if that would have come through the windshield?" she said.

Just a few weeks ago, the FOX31 Problem Solvers learned of three incidents at Interstate 25 and 88th Avenue in which rocks were tossed off of a bridge and onto vehicles.

No suspects were arrested in the wake of those incidents. Fortunately, no one was injured.

It's unclear if the same suspects may be responsible for the damage to Cline's vehicle.