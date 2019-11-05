× Possible arrest in 1996 ‘Baby Faith’ cold case murder in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY– A major announcement is expected to be made Tuesday in the cold case murder of “Baby Faith” in 1996.

The body of “Baby Faith” was found in Horsetooth Reservoir on August 24, 1996.

Police booking logs from Larimer County show a woman was arrested early Tuesday morning on murder charges from an offense dated August 21, 1996.

Police have not confirmed if the arrest is connected to the case.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at 2:00 p.m. We will stream it live in the FOX31 app.