Man arrested, charged with murder following woman’s death at Lakewood motel

Posted 11:12 pm, November 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:13PM, November 5, 2019

Jarvis Gates. Credit: Lakewood Police Department

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a woman at a Lakewood motel.

The Lakewood Police Department said Friday that Jarvis Gates, 38, was arrested without incident. He faces charges of felony murder and second-degree kidnapping.

About 3:15 a.m. Saturday, LPD officers responded to reports of a woman found dead at the Chalet Motel at 6051 W. Alameda Ave.

When they arrived, they found a woman dead.

She was identified as 32-year-old Rotasha Pryor-Thomas.

Police did not provide further information about the circumstances that led to Pryor-Thomas’ death.

