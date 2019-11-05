× Man arrested, charged with murder following woman’s death at Lakewood motel

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a woman at a Lakewood motel.

The Lakewood Police Department said Friday that Jarvis Gates, 38, was arrested without incident. He faces charges of felony murder and second-degree kidnapping.

About 3:15 a.m. Saturday, LPD officers responded to reports of a woman found dead at the Chalet Motel at 6051 W. Alameda Ave.

When they arrived, they found a woman dead.

She was identified as 32-year-old Rotasha Pryor-Thomas.

Police did not provide further information about the circumstances that led to Pryor-Thomas’ death.