Last images showing Kelsey Berreth alive shown at Patrick Frazee trial

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — The last images showing Kelsey Berreth alive were shown to a jury in Teller County on Tuesday.

Patrick Frazee is on trial for murder in the death of Berreth. Her body has never been found.

Also taking the stand was Frazee’s brother, who is an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The jury was shown surveillance images of Berreth, Frazee and their 1-year-old daughter at Berreth’s Woodland Park condominium on Thanksgiving.

The surveillance camera from a neighbor only showed Frazee and his daughter leaving.

The images were captured after Berreth and her daughter, Kaley, were seen at a Safeway store in Woodland Park earlier in the day.

Frazee’s brother Sean testified that he saw Patrick later that day at his mother’s home in Fluorescent.

When Berreth was reported missing, Sean Frazee said his brother told him, “(Kelsey) had some issues with alcohol and may be in treatment.”

Sean Frazee said he was with his brother when an investigator asked him to give them his cellphone.

“I told Patrick to hand over his phone,” Sean Frazee said.

Investigators said in court that it was cellphone records that helped break the case.

Prosecutors have not given a motive in the case, but Berreth’s parents believe Frazee wanted full custody of the girl.

The trial continues Wednesday.